ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $21.69

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $21.09. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 1,406,516 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

