ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 705,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,079 shares.The stock last traded at $40.45 and had previously closed at $38.16.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $226,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $817,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

