Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.

Providence Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

About Providence Resources

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

