PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.54. 497,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,237,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $898.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

