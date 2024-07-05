PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.04. 252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.