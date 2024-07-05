Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 2.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.36. 303,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 803,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.