Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.38. 5,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

