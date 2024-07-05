Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 759 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 204.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

