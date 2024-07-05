Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

