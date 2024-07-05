Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $8.56. Repay shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 9,462,429 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Repay Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

