Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1,711.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %

RGEN opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 483.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.