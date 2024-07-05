Request Price Hits $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $92.40 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,228.09 or 0.99830022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08872844 USD and is down -13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,971,806.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

