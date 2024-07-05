Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 12,232 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at Galectin Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360 in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.