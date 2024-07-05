Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

