Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

