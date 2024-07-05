Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 179.60%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 171.82 -$13.78 million N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($0.97) -7.87

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kazia Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A -35.69% -32.21%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Larimar Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics



Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Larimar Therapeutics



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

