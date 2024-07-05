Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $66.01

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.01, but opened at $67.70. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.95, with a volume of 306,463 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 12,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

