Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Director M. Dallas H. Ross Acquires 2,055 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,532.66.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$716.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

