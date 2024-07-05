Roth Mkm Boosts Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $27.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAKE. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

