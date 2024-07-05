Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.18.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of AC remained flat at C$17.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

