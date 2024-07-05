Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $79,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

