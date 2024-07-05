Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $460.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $461.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.29 and a 200-day moving average of $411.76.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

