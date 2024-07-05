Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,631 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MRAM opened at $6.43 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
