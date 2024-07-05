Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,631 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.43 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

