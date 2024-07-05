Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $3,151.71 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.37 or 0.05315170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,807,145,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,786,469,374 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.