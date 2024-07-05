Sarah Aebersold Sells 3,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Sarah Aebersold sold 410 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,765.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sarah Aebersold sold 348 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $5,327.88.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

