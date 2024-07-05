Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Trading Up 4.1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

