Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Saul Centers Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BFS opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Stories

