Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saul Centers
Institutional Trading of Saul Centers
Saul Centers Price Performance
BFS opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
