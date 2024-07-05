Scholastic Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of SCHL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

