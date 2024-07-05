Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.21

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 66567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

