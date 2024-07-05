Scott Bizily Sells 4,248 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.