Seele-N 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 1,695.9% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,570.86 or 1.00112480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041194 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

