Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Shares Down 1.6%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 10,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Get Semilux International alerts:

Semilux International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Semilux International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Semilux International at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.