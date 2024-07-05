Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rises By 5.6%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.37 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.