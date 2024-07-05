Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expands By 6.0%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 103,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,826 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 990,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.66 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

