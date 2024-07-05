Short Interest in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Grows By 5.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

