Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 146,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,751,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.