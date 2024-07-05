Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

