Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,339,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 23,629,559 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $723,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

