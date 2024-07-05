Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $856,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

