Softcat (LON:SCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,490 ($18.85) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,950 ($24.66). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.
SCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($17.93).
In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.02), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($700,796.86). 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
