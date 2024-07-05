SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.90

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.25. SolarWinds shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 260,449 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

SolarWinds Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 172.43 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $5,420,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

