SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.