Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Sells 25,000 Shares

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.