State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after buying an additional 440,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,677,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

