State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after acquiring an additional 165,094 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

