State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

