State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,267.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2 %

MTD stock opened at $1,354.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,407.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,296.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.