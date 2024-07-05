Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 30.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $5,198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 158.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 480,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

