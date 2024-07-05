StockNews.com Downgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Hold

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $332.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.48. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.