Streakk Trading Down 7.5% This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $208,471.43 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02084714 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

